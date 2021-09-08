NIX Trading Down 27% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a total market cap of $953,822.21 and approximately $12,097.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

