Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.24 ($6.16).

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

