Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.