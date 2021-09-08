Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

