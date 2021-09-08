Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.