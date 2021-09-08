Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

