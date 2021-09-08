Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,639,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,355,000 after purchasing an additional 97,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,621,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,920,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,930,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96,382 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,668,000 after purchasing an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,770,000 after purchasing an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

