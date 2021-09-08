Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.