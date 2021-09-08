Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,299,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,742,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 257,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of HWM opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.