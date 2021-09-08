Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.83. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

