Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 94,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,222.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

