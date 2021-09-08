Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 94,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,222.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,076,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
