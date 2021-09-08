Nordea Equity Research Downgrades EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) to Sell

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price objective on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

EQBBF stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

