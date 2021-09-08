Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post sales of $8.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 billion and the lowest is $8.79 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $36.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $360.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,883. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.77. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.