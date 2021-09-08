NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

