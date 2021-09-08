Nutanix (NTNX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX):

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Nutanix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

8/16/2021 – Nutanix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nutanix is benefiting from the solid adoption of its Hybrid cloud solutions and an expanding clientele. Moreover, adoption rate of the company’s AHV hypervisor has been strong as customers continued to opt for it as a low-cost alternative to other vendor offerings. Further, a healthy pipeline of big deals is a tailwind. The company’s transition to software-only sales will boost its margins over the long-run. Additionally, it is expected to benefit from the growth prospects of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) market, over the long term. Stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lower hardware revenues are expected to drag down the top line in the near term. Moreover, the ongoing transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to hurt the top line, at least in the near term.”

NTNX opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $44.50.

Get Nutanix Inc alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,272,179.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,594 shares of company stock worth $4,907,910. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.