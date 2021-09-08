Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.12. 57,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 344,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $26.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Nuwellis, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

