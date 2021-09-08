O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $269,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Mills by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,899 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

