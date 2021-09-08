Oak Associates Ltd. OH Acquires 10,000 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 282,078 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 179,832 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HOLI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 4,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

