Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys Shares of 42,220 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,132,000. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.28. The stock had a trading volume of 43,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.85. The firm has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.