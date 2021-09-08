Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $34.67 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.06. 121,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

