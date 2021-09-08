Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $74.61 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $74,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 66.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 348,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $58.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.