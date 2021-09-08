Oak Associates Ltd. OH Lowers Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.07% of Assurant worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC grew its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Assurant by 9.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 36.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.11 and a twelve month high of $171.04. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.