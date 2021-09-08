Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 291 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,906 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.10. 17,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,917. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

