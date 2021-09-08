Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 31,921 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,921 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 320,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.8% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 540,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,038,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $261.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.