Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.96 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

