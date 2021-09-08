Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $645.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post sales of $645.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.70 million and the lowest is $634.00 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $299.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $278.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 731.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 256,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 140,516 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

