Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.