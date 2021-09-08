OMG Network Market Cap Hits $1.11 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $7.94 or 0.00017111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $1.14 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.93 or 0.00456639 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

