Omni Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00007231 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $12,208.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.23 or 0.00393251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,262 coins and its circulating supply is 562,946 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

