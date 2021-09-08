One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 20,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OSS opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSS. Noble Financial upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 21.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.