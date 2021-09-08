OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.54. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,604 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

