OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $539,850.77 and $101,155.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00170158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00058414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.35 or 0.00717832 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00042844 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

