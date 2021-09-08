Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. Open Lending has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

