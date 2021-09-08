OpenOcean Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.03 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. OpenOcean has a market cap of $55.13 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001521 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00127985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.77 or 0.00182590 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.84 or 0.07257923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,835.13 or 0.99904912 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.13 or 0.00728282 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

