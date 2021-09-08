Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.3% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,509.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,463.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,322.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

