Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $5,100,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,703,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

