Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $720,506.84 and $13,437.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,205.52 or 1.00392177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.89 or 0.00892743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00434265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00322117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00069088 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004920 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

