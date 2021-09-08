Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading Up 4%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares were up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 17,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,013,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

