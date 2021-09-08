Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 5.50% of Organovo worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 88,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Organovo by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Organovo news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen acquired 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

