Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Gap Down to $20.61

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.54. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 6,212 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCDX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

