Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on OXM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,775.20 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

