Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Oxford Square Capital worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.