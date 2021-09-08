PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.30

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAE in the second quarter worth $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the second quarter valued at $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

