Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $462.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

