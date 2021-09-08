Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 654 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after buying an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

