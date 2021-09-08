Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.78. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

