Parallel Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

RDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

