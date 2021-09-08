Parallel Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $294.43 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $300.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.85, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.75 and a 200-day moving average of $244.26.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.