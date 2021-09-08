Parallel Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

