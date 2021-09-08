Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 304 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.